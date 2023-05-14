Watch Now
A sweet tradition: thousands celebrate 82nd Annual Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival

Alex Maxwell
Thousands of people filled downtown Portland to celebrate the Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival.<br/><br/>
Posted at 8:25 PM, May 13, 2023
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a sweet celebration dating back more than 80 years. The 82nd Annual Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival celebrated Portland's most popular crop.

The two-day event kicked off Friday with a Strawberry Jam Concert and Fireworks Show and continued Saturday with the main festival.

Attendees enjoyed live music, food vendors, arts and crafts, and a kids zone. But at its heart, the event celebrates all things strawberry.

"As people migrated here, one of the things they realized was that this soil was just really great for growing tobacco and strawberries," said mayor Mike Callis.

The fruit's agricultural history in the area dates back to the 1800's. "And I think at the height of it we had 30 or 40 rail cars coming out of here a day with strawberries during strawberry season," said Callis.

While times have changed, the festival tradition lives on.

"This is a major event in the area," said Callis. "It’s one of the longest running festivals in the state of Tennessee."

For two days the small town draws big crowds every year, giving the city an economic boost. "We quadruple our population in one day here," said Callis.

While strawberries may be in the spotlight, organizers said the festival is about something more. "It’s fun and people want fun," said Callis. "Safe, family-friendly fun. We got it here in Portland."

