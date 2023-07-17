A Tennessee trooper was charged in a deadly wreck. Now, a family wants answers.

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee Highway Patrol officer is charged with vehicular homicide for the death of a man during a high-speed chase.

The trooper was driving after a speeding suspect when he hit another car, killing Jerry Smith, 62.

There are inherent risks to high-speed chases and strict guidelines for law enforcement. Investigators said in this case a trooper's conduct cost an innocent man his life.

The deadly wreck happened mid-morning this past November on Memorial Boulevard in Springfield. It's been under investigation for months and now Tennessee State Trooper Curtis Davenport is charged with vehicular homicide by reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

"I really want to know what happened. Why did he hit Jerry?" said Nichelle Smith, Jerry's wife.

Trooper Davenport had been chasing another vehicle — which was topping speeds of 90 miles per hour — when he collided with Jerry's Volkswagon SUV preparing to make a turn.

At the time, it was unclear who was at fault.

"I don't know if each driver did not see the other driver," said THP Lt. Bill Miller.

But Smith believes her husband had the right of way, that there were no lights or sirens and that Jerry had no chance to react to the speeding trooper.

"Jerry was the type of man he respects and honors police and troopers. Jerry would get out of the way."

Smith's attorney said questions still remain.

"We know he is charged with reckless vehicular homicide. What is the basis for that? That is what we want to know. What she wants to know," said attorney Clint Kelly.

The THP has yet to release the accident or toxicology reports and the district attorney will not comment beyond the details in the indictment.

Smith figures the answer to Davenport's conduct will eventually come out in court.

"What was he thinking? There were a lot of people right there. It could have been anybody. I hate it was mine. I don't want anybody to go through that."

Davenport had been a trooper since 2021.

His attorney confirms he is no longer with the highway patrol, but offered no other comment.

Davenport was booked earlier this month in the Robertson County Jail. He is now free on a $100,000 bond.