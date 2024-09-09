A total of $15,000 being offered for information leading to the arrest of Joseph Couch

LONDON, KY. — The Kentucky State Police has announced they are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Joseph Couch, the suspect wanted in a shooting that left five injured on an interstate in Kentucky.
The manhunt began on Saturday, when a gunman began shooting at drivers on I-75 near London, Kentucky. Couch was named as the suspect after officials found his SUV on a service road near the crime scene and a semi-automatic weapon nearby that they believe was used in the shooting.
He is 5'10", 154 lbs., and considered armed and dangerous.
In addition to the $5,000 being offered by Kentucky Police, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office added that a private donor offered $10,000 for a reward for a total of $15K from the two entities.
If you see him or know of his location, call any of the following law enforcement agencies:
- KSP Post 11 London: 606-878-6622
- Crime Stoppers: 606-682-1013
- County Communication: 606-878-7000
- Laurel County Sheriff's Office: 606-864-6600
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
