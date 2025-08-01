A Vote Of Her Own; upcoming musical to share story of women gaining right to vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You probably know Nashville was the historic setting for a pivotal moment in women's rights. That history's about to play out on stage in a new musical.

Four women and a choreographer rehearsed a song in a true throwback. After all, the rehearsal space was the historic Marathon Village and the song being rehearsed for a new musical was from 1916. The song was called She's Good Enough To Be Your Baby's Mother And She's Good Enough To Vote With You.

Playwright Candace Corrigan watched rehearsals from a table. The story she's telling with the musical has important Nashville ties from more than a hundred years ago.

"It's this incredible push to win voting rights for American women," Candace said. "Carrie Catt, who came here to Nashville and was involved in this whole fight, she realized one third of the women and men wanted suffrage for women. One third didn't want suffrage, and one third didn't care."

Candace is the writer and co-songwriter for the musical A Vote Of Her Own.

Many key figures in the women's suffrage movement are parts of the show, which led to a lot of research on various suffragists for Candace.

"I went into the archives here in Tennessee," she explained. "You get to look at these incredible documents and letters and speeches and private thoughts. It was like cinema before your eyes."

Covered in the musical is how Union Station was a meeting place for groups on both sides of the debate and how both sides set up campaign command posts at the Hermitage Hotel.

On August 18, 1920, the Tennessee legislature ratified the 19th Amendment by a single vote.

"When it does pass by the narrowest of margins, they rush it to Washington so it can't be dragged back into court, which it did, but by then, it was too late," Candace said.

Women could vote.

A Vote Of Her Own is being performed at the Z. Alexander Looby Theatre on August 15, 16, and 17.

"Some people have said, 'why a musical?' I said, 'I'm a songwriter, why not?'"

Candace has long looked to tell the stories of women with her work. This production shares a time when things that happened here changed the country.

"This is our story," Candace said. "I don't think there's ever a bad time to find out about your history."

For tickets to A Vote of Her Own, visit here.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.