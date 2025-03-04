A warm meal to honor lifesaving heroes in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the waters rose two weeks ago and dozens of nursing home residents were evacuated in Macon County, the heartfelt gratitude of the facility shines today in appreciation for the unwavering support and dedication of our first responders.

While serving a warm meal to those who continually serve us, Administrator Ann Dies of the Palace Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center said, “They came out and helped us to evacuate our facility.”

These first responders often put themselves in harm’s way for our safety.

“I really appreciate them,” said resident Kelley Griffin. “They were just awesome.”

More than 50 residents were evacuated after heavy rains caused a creek near the Palace Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center to surge two weeks ago.

“It happened really fast,” added Dies. “We were going to go to a high school right up the hill here, but that road got flooded before we could even get anybody loaded. So, it was a lot of different agencies and ambulances from all over coming together to try to make this happen safely for the residents.”

It was all hands on deck, as Macon County first responders came together to ensure everyone was safe.

“A lot of these people were running for 36 to 40 hours straight with little to no sleep,” said the Red Boiling Springs Fire Department. “Any type of disaster, whether it's a house fire or a large-scale operation like this, the people in Macon County pull together, and this instance was no different,” said Macon County Paramedic Randy Carter.

For Carter, witnessing the community unite is especially meaningful—his mother is a resident here and lives with dementia.

“She never realized why we were moving them out and what was going on,” explained Carter. “But she's back safe. All the patients are, and that was our main objective.”

Now that everyone is back home, they are taking the time to say thank you.

“I just wanted them to know that we appreciate them and the residents appreciate them,” said Dies.

A simple act that first responders say makes a world of difference.

“That's something you don't hear too often in today's world, which is a thank you,” said Red Boiling Springs Police Chief Jeffery Maynard. “A simple thank you goes a long way. I know it means a lot for my guys to be here, and it means a lot for the fire department to be here.”

