'A world of difference': Help the community during Nashville Volunteer Week with Hands on Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sometimes all it takes is an hour of service to make a difference in someone's life, and during Hands On Nashville's annual Volunteer Week, they hope you will take an opportunity to help this community thrive!

Nashville Volunteer Week is September 14 to 21, and HON wants to fill up all the volunteer spots on their calendar. There are hundreds of opportunities to sign up for on their website, ranging from nonprofits to schools to different public spaces.

If you sign up this week, you will be entered to win prizes as well — including tickets to Nashville SC games, Predators games, autographed Titans memorabilia, and tickets to local sites and attractions.

"Middle Tennessee relies on volunteers," Mary Martin, Associate Director of Corporate Engagement at HON, said. "They care for our unhoused community, fight food insecurity, support our green spaces, provide much needed administrative support to our nonprofits and so much more. This is an opportunity for Nashville to reignite our commitment to serving our communities in need."

Last year, HON had 650 volunteers during Volunteer Week — more than double their weekly average. The tradition started three years ago in response to the pandemic, when volunteering began to decline. It's a way to re-ignite and inspire Nashvillians to help their neighbors.

Mary said their hope is that not only will people show up this week, but many more times after.

"We hope our neighbors can find what cause sparks their passion and take action," she said. "One three-hour volunteer shift makes a world of difference in our community. And once they realize how easy it is to make a difference, we hope they will keep coming back!"