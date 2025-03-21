A year later, Riley Strain's parents sue his fraternity after he went missing in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A year later, the parents of a missing college student found dead in Nashville have filed a lawsuit against a college fraternity.

Strain, 22, was a University of Missouri senior who disappeared after a night out with friends in downtown Nashville on March 8, 2024. His parents have filed a lawsuit against his fraternity, Delta Chi. Strain was visiting Nashville over spring break when he became separated from his group.

After an extensive search, his body was found in the Cumberland River weeks later.

His parents say the fraternity neglected to protect him during the trip and didn't implement adequate safety measures.

Surveillance video and body-cam footage were released detailing the night, as well as a statement from Luke Bryan's bar. The bar claimed they only ever sold him one alcoholic beverage and two glasses of water. He went missing after he was asked to leave Luke Bryan's bar on Lower Broadway.

The report showed Strain's blood alcohol level was .228. He also had traces of Delta 9 in his system. Delta 9 is a legal form of THC that is readily available in Tennessee.

Cameras tracked Strain's movements around downtown Nashville, but no cameras pinpointed him being on the banks of the Cumberland or caught his fall.

His autopsy revealed that Strain's death was accidental.

