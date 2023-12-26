A year later, the search for justice continues in Chris Spaunhorst's murder case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The holiday season hasn't been the same for one Middle Tennessee family as they face a somber milestone — a year of no answers, no arrest, and no justice.

Christmas this year marked the Spaunhorst family's first without their beloved Chris, who was tragically shot and killed on Christmas Day in 2022 while driving home.

For the Spaunhorst family, Christmas, once a day of peace and joy, now serves as a painful reminder of the brutal murder that stole Chris from their lives.

"I just keep thinking, God, please get that person off the streets and they don't kill anybody else," said Stephanie Spaunhorst, Chris's wife.

Metro Nashville Police say Chris's murder happened on Christmas Day.

He was driving home after dropping his mother off in Smyrna, and ended up on I-24 West, between Shelby Avenue and James Robertson Parkway.

Metro Police reported that Chris was shot multiple times while attempting to merge, the shots came from a Black KIA Optima Sedan.

Surveillance images of the vehicle were captured from nearby cameras and dash-cams of other drivers. Watch the dash cam footage in the player above.

Stephanie recounted the heart-wrenching struggle her children face.

"Our oldest son struggles the most. Our youngest went in there, looking at his urn and was like, 'so he's not really coming back?' I said, 'no, buddy,'" Stephanie said.

The burden of explaining the inexplicable weighs heavily on her, particularly during the holiday season.

This Christmas, Stephanie's one wish was for the person who took her husband's life to be behind bars.

She issued a direct plea to Chris's killer or killers, urging them to turn themselves into the police.

"Come forward, I mean, what if the shoes were on the other foot. I would come forward, you know, I just would want your family to have peace," said Spaunhorst.

Stephanie, wearing Chris's memory close to her heart, declared her commitment to sharing his story.

"Because he was a good man, he didn't do anything wrong. He never, He never did anything to provoke them. He never ... he was such a good man. He would never in a million years do anything to hurt anyone," she said.

A reward of $20,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest, encouraging potential witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to call crime stoppers.

In an effort to boost the reward fund, the Spaunhorst family is selling shirts.

To purchase a shirt, individuals can send an email to candtimages@gmail.com, specifying their shirt size and mentioning Chris Spaunhorst.