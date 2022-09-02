AAA activates 'Tow to Go' program for Labor Day holiday weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Labor Day weekend this year will bring more drivers to the roadways this year compared to last, according to AAA.

The company is activating its "Tow-To-Go" program to keep the roads safer, which will help impaired drivers and their vehicles get home safely if needed. It's free to members and non-members, but the company is asking that it be treated as a last resort.

AAA will offer the service Friday from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Since the program began years ago, more than 25,000 drivers have been helped.

Once called, AAA dispatches a tow truck to take the impaired driver and their car to a safe location within 10 miles. The program can help save lives.

Around one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the U.S. involve drunk drivers. Data shows that 28 people in the U.S. die in drunk-driving crashes every day — that’s one person every 52 minutes. With more people on the road this holiday weekend, at least a million more people than last year, services like this are vital.

This only applies in Tennessee, not Kentucky. To set up a ride call 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.