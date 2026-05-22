AAA activates Tow to Go service for Memorial Day weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — AAA is activating its Tow to Go program in Tennessee for Memorial Day weekend, offering free rides and towing services to impaired drivers as part of an effort to reduce drunk and impaired driving on the roads.

The service begins at 6 p.m. Friday, May 22, and runs through 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 26.

AAA said the program provides a confidential ride for drivers and their vehicles to a safe destination within 10 miles. The service is available to both AAA members and non-members.

“We don’t want impaired people getting behind the wheel and risking the lives of everyone on the road,” Megan Cooper, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group, said in a release. “AAA encourages anyone planning to drink or take impairing substances to also plan for a safe ride. Tow to Go can be your backup plan.”

Drivers in Tennessee can call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246 to request assistance.

AAA said Tow to Go is intended as a last resort for people who did not make transportation plans before drinking or using impairing substances. Appointments cannot be scheduled ahead of time.

The organization noted that service availability may be limited in rural areas or during severe weather conditions. In some cases, AAA said it may arrange alternative transportation to help impaired individuals get home safely.

According to AAA, the Tow to Go program has provided nearly 30,000 safe rides since it launched in 1998.

Tow to Go details

Active from 6 p.m. Friday, May 22 through 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 26

Available to AAA members and non-members

Provides a ride and tow within 10 miles

Available in Tennessee and select other states

Call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246 for assistance

For more information, visit AAA’s Tow to Go page.