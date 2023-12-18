Watch Now
AAA estimates 2.7 million Tennesseeans travel over 50 miles this Christmas

They released a list of best and worst travel times
Rick Bowmer/AP
FILE: A Delta Air Line plane
Posted at 4:34 PM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 17:34:01-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This year's holiday travel predictions from AAA are higher than they've ever been, with a 3% increase from last year and the second highest year-end travel volume since 2000.

AAA says more than 2.5 million Tennesseeans will drive to their destination for the holidays, and over 74,000 are expected to take a flight.

This being said, they provided some of the best and worst times to travel from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1 to help ease the traffic headache.

The best times to travel are before lunchtime or after 7 p.m.

As a reminder, AAA also gave a list of suggestions for how to make your trip to the airport easier if you are flying:

  • Reserve a parking spot ahead of time to save time and money. 
  • Choose a well-lit, secure garage. 
  • On-site garages tend to be more expensive but offer convenience and peace of mind given their proximity to the terminals. 
  • If choosing off-site parking, look for reputable businesses like The Parking Spot [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net], which is securely fenced and offers a shuttle to the airport (AAA members get a discount). 
  • Opt for covered parking if you live in an area expecting inclement weather.
  • Remove valuables from your vehicle. 
  • Lock doors and roll up windows.
  • Take a photo of your spot to remember where you parked.
  • Keep your ticket – and receipt, if you prepaid – handy to show when exiting.


