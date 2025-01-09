AAA share tips for homeowners about winter storm damage prep

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What should you do if things go south during this cold snap? Damages in winter storms can add up quickly.

AAA reports the average regional frozen pipe claim costs more than $11,000, though the amount can be much higher depending on damage to personal property.

So, what do you do if your home is damaged during this storm? Once conditions are safe to do so, AAA says you should document the damage by taking photos and video. Contact your insurance provider afterwards immediately to file a claim.

If your roof collapses or is damaged a standard home insurance policy may cover the damage. Damage caused from burst pipes as well as the repair costs are typically covered. It can get tricky if there's flooding.

"Flash floods caused by a sudden rise in temperature during the winter months can cause significant damage to your home that will not be covered by your standard home insurance policy, but flood insurance can be purchased separately," said AAA Spokeswoman Megan Cooper.

AAA also says that most damages not covered by insurance are due to homeowner neglect or lack of maintenance.

