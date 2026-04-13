AAA: Tenn. gas prices rise 3 cents over last week as oil market remains volatile

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gas prices across Tennessee increased by three cents over the past week, as ongoing volatility in the global oil market continues to impact prices at the pump.

The state average for a gallon of regular gasoline now sits at $3.88, according to AAA. That’s 64 cents higher than a month ago and $1.16 more than this time last year.

Since the war in Iran escalated in early March, Tennessee’s average gas price has surged by $1.36 per gallon — climbing from $2.57 to last week’s peak of $3.93. That marks the highest daily average since August 2022 and adds roughly $20 to the cost of filling a 15-gallon tank.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline rose by one cent to $4.12.

Oil prices have fluctuated in recent days, briefly dropping below $100 per barrel before rising again after President Trump threatened to block passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

New data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows gasoline demand dipped slightly last week, while both supply and production also declined. Meanwhile, crude oil inventories increased by 3.1 million barrels and remain about 2% above the five-year average.

Across Tennessee, Nashville has the highest metro average at $3.92, followed by Jackson at $3.90 and Clarksville at $3.89. The lowest averages are in Chattanooga at $3.84, Johnson City at $3.85, and Memphis at $3.86.

AAA Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

AAA said it surveys up to 130,000 gas stations daily using credit card data and direct feeds to track fuel prices nationwide.