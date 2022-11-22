Watch Now
AAA 'Tow to Go' service returns in case of emergency during Thanksgiving holiday weekend

Posted at 3:56 PM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 16:56:09-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the holidays, often, come travel and drinking — but mixing the two can be deadly.

To help keep roads safe, AAA is offering its last resort service "Tow to Go" from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Monday.

AAA has offered its Tow to Go service during major holidays for almost 25 years, removing an estimated 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

The free service will transport a would-be driver and that person's vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

“AAA is proud to offer this service to help everyone make it home safely this Thanksgiving,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Alcohol, drugs, and even prescription medications can affect your ability to drive. So don’t put yourself at risk. Find a designated driver or ridesharing program. If you’re tempted to drive impaired, call AAA instead and we’ll get you to a safe location.”

You do not need to be a AAA member to take advantage of the program, but you cannot schedule an appointment in advance. The service is meant to be a safety net for those who are unprepared, not a chauffeur service for those seeking a designated driver.

The phone number to call for the service is 855-286-9246.

