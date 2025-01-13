AAA warns Tennessee residents about ice dams following winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the temperature continues to swing outside, AAA is warning Tennessee residents about ice dams, which can damage your roof and the inside of your home.

It's when melted snow drips down your roof and re-freezes when it reaches the colder eaves or the part of the roof that overhangs the wall.

We're helping you master your money by making sure you know how to prevent them, because Ice Dams can lead to costly repairs bills.

You can prevent ice dams by increasing attic ventilation through the use of soffit, gable and ridge vents to help circulate air through the attic, ensuring a consistent temperature.

You should also examine your insulation to make sure it’s not blocking the vents.

Lastly prevent heat from escaping into your attic by ensuring all attic ducts are sealed and properly insulated and any exhaust fans lead outdoors, not to the attic.

Ice dams should be removed by a professional so they can also assess the damage.

AAA says if you notice water damage or leaks coming into your home, contact your insurance provider immediately to review your plan’s coverage and file a claim.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.