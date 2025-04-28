AARP warning of potential REAL ID scams as May 7 deadline approaches

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The REAL ID deadline is quickly approaching, and AARP officials are concerned scammers may target people rushing to meet the May 7, 2025 requirement.

After that date, standard driver's licenses will no longer be sufficient identification for boarding domestic flights.

AARP Tennessee representatives are warning residents to be vigilant about potential scams targeting those trying to obtain their REAL ID before the deadline.

"When I first started it was mostly mail and people going door to door trying to scam people that way," said Rob Naylor, director of communication for AARP Tennessee.

The methods have evolved with technology, but the goals remain unchanged.

"Now most of the scams that we're seeing are in people's email inboxes or on text messages," said Naylor.

"Scammers are hoping that you will provide them with your personal information, name address, all the way down to social security number," said Naylor.

During his 10 years working with AARP Tennessee, Rob Naylor has observed numerous scam tactics. Now he's raising awareness about potential REAL ID scams that have appeared in other states.

"In different states where they have put forth the campaign to get the REAL ID, there have been scams in those states because there was some urgency around the deadline," said Naylor.

Naylor advises that any unprompted request one may receive for REAL ID information should be treated with suspicion.

"For example, if it's not from a dot gov and it's a dot com email or it's got a bunch of letters and numbers in it, it's probably a scam. The same goes for text messages," said Naylor.

Tennessee officials report they haven't yet seen REAL ID scams in the state.

"Thankfully we have not seen any of this in Tennessee but we do have a reporting mechanism on our website," said Charmaine McNeilly, deputy director of communications for the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

Officials encourage residents to report any suspicious emails or texts they receive.

Naylor hopes raising awareness before these scams reach Tennessee will help protect residents from financial harm.

"It's too important to let some scammer just walk in and basically take it right out of your hands," said Naylor.

Click here for more information on reporting fraud to AARP's Fraud Watch Network.

Click here to report possible REAL ID fraud issues to the state of Tennessee.

Have you received suspicious emails or texts about getting your REAL ID? Share your experience and help others stay protected. Contact me directly at robb.coles@NewsChannel5.com to discuss your concerns or share tips on avoiding scams.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.