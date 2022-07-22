NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An abandoned German shepherd and her puppies were rescued from a storm drain on Thursday.

The Nashville Humane Society said one of their workers was heading inside the shelter when she noticed what appeared to be makeshift bowls near the fence. Upon approaching, she realized there was a scared German shepherd pacing around the area, protecting her puppies.

Nashville Humane Society

After calling Metro Animal Care and Control, they were able to lure the mother and one of the puppies inside their fence line, however, two of the puppies were still inside the storm drain.

It took ten people, including those from NDOT three hours to get the puppies from the drain.

Nashville Humane Society

The adult dog seems to be in good health, but all three of her puppies have severe cases of mange.

Nashville Humane said they are taking donations to their emergency medical fund to help with their care.