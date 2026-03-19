ABC cancels 'Bachelorette' season with Taylor Frankie Paul, citing 2023 video

LOS ANGELES (AP) — ABC has canceled its already filmed season of “The Bachelorette” starring Taylor Frankie Paul after a 2023 video surfaced. On Thursday, Disney Entertainment Television said was focused on supporting the family. The network made the move just days before the Sunday premiere. TMZ published a video of an altercation involving Paul and her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen. Police in Utah tell People magazine an investigation is open and allegations run both ways. Representatives for Paul and Mortensen didn’t immediately return requests for comment. Unlike previous leads, the 31-year-old had not appeared on the “Bachelor” franchise before

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png Nashville woman makes history as first recorded Black female violin maker in U.S. Eric Pointer brings us a story that strikes all the notes — blending history, music and breaking barriers. It's amazing what's happening in Music City. Enjoy! - Carrie Sharp