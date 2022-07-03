NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Even though abortions are now illegal in Tennessee, several small businesses are still finding a way to help women find a clinic.

Saturday, vendors at the Shoppes on Fatherland in East Nashville sold items like sweet treats, cookies and t-shirts to raise money.

The proceeds of the day's sale will benefit the group Abortion Care TN, a group that helps provide financial and emotional support to women seeking abortions.

“Previously we funded directly to clinics in Tennessee," said Robyn Baldridge. "Of course, those clinics, once the trigger laws go into effect, will not be able to operate, so we will be getting money for travel, childcare — and then also we will be putting money into clinics across state lines and those funds will be earmarked for patients traveling from Tennessee.”

Abortion Care TN said following the Supreme Court decision, several businesses have reached out to try and organize more fundraising events.