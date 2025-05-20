AC/DC concert at Nissan Stadium rescheduled to Wednesday due to weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tuesday night's AC/DC concert at Nissan Stadium been rescheduled to Wednesday, May 21 due to inclement weather.
All tickets and parking passes will be honored for the new date.
