AC/DC concert at Nissan Stadium rescheduled to Wednesday due to weather

WTVF
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tuesday night's AC/DC concert at Nissan Stadium been rescheduled to Wednesday, May 21 due to inclement weather.

All tickets and parking passes will be honored for the new date.

