Accident on I-24 EB sparks semi-truck fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There is a backup on I-24 EB following an accident that sparked a semi-truck fire just after 6pm on Tuesday.
Police reported the incident in Davidson Co. at mile marker 49 near the loop adjacent to Nissan Stadium.
This story is still developing and we will update you with more details once they are available.
