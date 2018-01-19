Accused Serial Bank Robber Arrested In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A suspect accused of robbing multiple banks in Nashville has been arrested.

Metro Nashville Police said 35-year-old Derek Anthony Perry was taken into custody Friday morning at a motel on West Trinity Lane.

He allegedly robbed five banks in Nashville between October 23, 2017 and January 12.

Police said he will be charged federally.

Authorities with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Metro Police and Hendersonville Police were investigating.