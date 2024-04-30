ACLU pens letter to Governor Bill Lee to veto abortion travel ban bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There are growing calls for Governor Bill Lee to veto a bill that would punish adults who help minors travel out of state for an abortion without the parent or legal guardian's consent.

In a letter to the Governer, the ACLU calls the bill cruel and absurd. They say it harms young people by forcing them to disclose their pregnancy in potentially unsafe homes and limits their access to support from those they trust when they need it the most.

The bill creates a new felony offense for those involved and allow the parents or guardians the right to sue the person who helped the girl get the abortion for wrongful death of an unborn child.

The ACLU says this bill would exacerbate the maternal health crisis and infant mortality rate.

This letter is now on the governor's desk with the bill. The governor could sign the bill, veto it or choose not to sign it. If he chooses not to sign it would automatically go into effect after 10 days, which is Monday.

If Governor Lee signs this bill into law, Tennessee will be on track to become only the second state in the nation to enact this type of legislation.