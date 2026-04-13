ACM announces nominees for 61st Academy of Country Music Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — he Academy of Country Music announced its Studio Recording Awards and Industry Awards nominees Monday for the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards.
The winners will be revealed in the coming weeks. Trophies will be presented during the 19th Academy of Country Music Honors, an annual event set for August in Nashville. The academy said more details, including additional honorees for this year’s show, will be announced in the coming months.
The 2026 Studio Recording Awards nominees are:
Bass Player of the Year
Eli Beaird
Tony Lucido
Steve Mackey
Mike Rinne
Jimmie Lee Sloas
Drummer of the Year
Fred Eltringham
Evan Hutchings
Chris McHugh
Nir Z
Jerry Roe
Acoustic Guitar Player of the Year
Kris Donegan
Todd Lombardo
Devin Malone
Bryan Sutton
Ilya Toshinskiy
Piano/Keyboard Player of the Year
Dave Cohen
David Dorn
Charlie Judge
Billy Justineau
Gordon Mote
Specialty Instrument Player of the Year
Eleonore Denig
Stuart Duncan
Mike Johnson
Scotty Sanders
Justin Schipper
Electric Guitar Player of the Year
Kris Donegan
Nathan Keeterle
Rob McNelley
Sol Philcox-Littlefield
Derek Wells
Audio Engineer of the Year
Dave Clauss
Jim Cooley
Eric Masse
Buckley Miller
Justin Niebank
Producer of the Year
Will Bundy
Carson Chamberlain
Dann Huff
Chris LaCorte
Ben West
INDUSTRY AWARDS
Casino of the Year – Theater
Choctaw Grand Theater – Durant, OK
Golden Nugget Lake Charles – Lake Charles, LA
Hard Rock Live (Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood) – Davie, FL
Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV
The Venue at Thunder Valley – Lincoln, CA
Casino of the Year – Arena
BECU Live at Northern Quest Casino – Airway Heights, WA
Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ
Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT
Soaring Eagle – Mount Pleasant, MI
Stir Concert Cove – Council Bluffs, IA
Festival of the Year
C2C: Country to Country Festival – London, England
CMC Rocks – Ipswich, Queensland
Stagecoach – Indio, CA
Tortuga Music Festival – Ft. Lauderdale, FL
Two Step Inn – Georgetown, TX
Fair/Rodeo of the Year
Calgary Stampede – Calgary, Alberta
California Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, CA
Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY
Florida Strawberry Festival – Plant City, FL
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo – San Antonio, TX
Club of the Year
Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, TX
Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN
Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK
Joe’s Live – Rosemont, IL
The Pinnacle – Nashville, TN
Theater of the Year
Blue Gate Theatre – Shipshewana, IN
Grand Ole Opry House – Nashville, TN
State Theatre – Portland, ME
The Franklin Theatre – Franklin, TN
Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN
Outdoor Venue of the Year
CMAC – Canandaigua, NY
Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre – Denver, CO
Floore’s Country Store – Helotes, TX
The Orion Amphitheater – Huntsville, AL
Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO
Walmart AMP – Rogers, AR
Arena of the Year
BOK Center – Tulsa, OK
Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN
Dickies Arena – Ft. Worth, TX
Paycom Center – Oklahoma City, OK
T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO
Don Romeo Talent Buyer of the Year
Andrew Fortin – Neste Live!
Susan Heymann – Frontier Touring
Stacy Vee – Goldenvoice
Ed Warm – Joe’s Concerts
Del Williams – Danny Wimmer Presents
Promoter of the Year
Patrick McDill – Live Nation
Brian O’Connell – Live Nation
Bob Roux – Live Nation
Rich Schaefer – AEG Presents
Adam Weiser – AEG Presents
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Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp