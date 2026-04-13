ACM announces nominees for 61st Academy of Country Music Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — he Academy of Country Music announced its Studio Recording Awards and Industry Awards nominees Monday for the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards.

The winners will be revealed in the coming weeks. Trophies will be presented during the 19th Academy of Country Music Honors, an annual event set for August in Nashville. The academy said more details, including additional honorees for this year’s show, will be announced in the coming months.

The 2026 Studio Recording Awards nominees are:

Bass Player of the Year

Eli Beaird

Tony Lucido

Steve Mackey

Mike Rinne

Jimmie Lee Sloas

Drummer of the Year

Fred Eltringham

Evan Hutchings

Chris McHugh

Nir Z

Jerry Roe

Acoustic Guitar Player of the Year

Kris Donegan

Todd Lombardo

Devin Malone

Bryan Sutton

Ilya Toshinskiy

Piano/Keyboard Player of the Year

Dave Cohen

David Dorn

Charlie Judge

Billy Justineau

Gordon Mote

Specialty Instrument Player of the Year

Eleonore Denig

Stuart Duncan

Mike Johnson

Scotty Sanders

Justin Schipper

Electric Guitar Player of the Year

Kris Donegan

Nathan Keeterle

Rob McNelley

Sol Philcox-Littlefield

Derek Wells

Audio Engineer of the Year

Dave Clauss

Jim Cooley

Eric Masse

Buckley Miller

Justin Niebank

Producer of the Year

Will Bundy

Carson Chamberlain

Dann Huff

Chris LaCorte

Ben West

INDUSTRY AWARDS

Casino of the Year – Theater

Choctaw Grand Theater – Durant, OK

Golden Nugget Lake Charles – Lake Charles, LA

Hard Rock Live (Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood) – Davie, FL

Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

The Venue at Thunder Valley – Lincoln, CA

Casino of the Year – Arena

BECU Live at Northern Quest Casino – Airway Heights, WA

Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ

Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT

Soaring Eagle – Mount Pleasant, MI

Stir Concert Cove – Council Bluffs, IA

Festival of the Year

C2C: Country to Country Festival – London, England

CMC Rocks – Ipswich, Queensland

Stagecoach – Indio, CA

Tortuga Music Festival – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Two Step Inn – Georgetown, TX

Fair/Rodeo of the Year

Calgary Stampede – Calgary, Alberta

California Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, CA

Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY

Florida Strawberry Festival – Plant City, FL

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo – San Antonio, TX

Club of the Year

Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, TX

Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN

Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK

Joe’s Live – Rosemont, IL

The Pinnacle – Nashville, TN

Theater of the Year

Blue Gate Theatre – Shipshewana, IN

Grand Ole Opry House – Nashville, TN

State Theatre – Portland, ME

The Franklin Theatre – Franklin, TN

Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

Outdoor Venue of the Year

CMAC – Canandaigua, NY

Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre – Denver, CO

Floore’s Country Store – Helotes, TX

The Orion Amphitheater – Huntsville, AL

Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

Walmart AMP – Rogers, AR

Arena of the Year

BOK Center – Tulsa, OK

Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

Dickies Arena – Ft. Worth, TX

Paycom Center – Oklahoma City, OK

T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO

Don Romeo Talent Buyer of the Year

Andrew Fortin – Neste Live!

Susan Heymann – Frontier Touring

Stacy Vee – Goldenvoice

Ed Warm – Joe’s Concerts

Del Williams – Danny Wimmer Presents

Promoter of the Year

Patrick McDill – Live Nation

Brian O’Connell – Live Nation

Bob Roux – Live Nation

Rich Schaefer – AEG Presents

Adam Weiser – AEG Presents