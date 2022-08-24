ACM helps musicians in need with new mental health fund

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Academy of Country Music and its partners were back Tuesday night with its annual fundraiser to help musicians in need.

The show wasn't just about great entertainment. Proceeds support the nonprofit ACM Lifting Lives.

It played a big role in supporting musicians during the pandemic when they were out of work, providing $4 million to 2,000 people in the industry.

Now the COVID fund has transitioned to a Mental Health Fund to help people who are seeking services.

Organizers and musicians say it's an important cause that they were happy to support.

"Because of what we did during the pandemic, artists have really been so kind to come to us and lend their name, to help support people in the industry," said Lyndsay Cruz, executive director of ACM Lifting Lives.

The music continued Tuesday night with Brothers Osborne and Brad Paisley.

This is the second year of the event, and organizers hope to bring it back next year.

