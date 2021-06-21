Action 24/7 offers free 'Steeplechase Free Play Challenge'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sports gambling site, Action 24/7, is hosting a contest for this year's Iroquois Steeplechase.

It's been just more than seven months since online sports betting launched in Tennessee. In the first six months alone, sports gambling broke records with more than a billion dollars made in wagers.

It has created more than $18.5 million in tax revenue for Tennessee split between education funding, the general fund and addiction treatment.

With the return of the Iroquois Steeplechase, Action 24/7 has created a special competition just for the event. It's entirely free and the winner could take home $100,000.

You can get in on the action starting Wednesday. Visit the Action 24-7 website, hit the "Steeplechase Free Play" button, and pick who you think will win each of the seven races.

If you get them all right, you win, or share, $100,000. NewsChannel 5 spoke with the company's president about why local promotions like this are so important.

"I knew right when we were getting licensed. I said we've got to do something with Steeplechase. It's such a great, classic Nashville event," said President Tina Hodges. "We really try to get ourselves to local events and meet our players face-to-face. That's the best way to engage people."

It's one of several new additions this year as we proudly welcome back Nashville's Grand Tradition.