Active duty soldier arrested in burglary in southern Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Oak Grove Police Department officers arrested an active-duty soldier for second-degree burglary after he allegedly entered a home and assaulted a victim.

This happened on Potomac Avenue, when police said that Jonathan Ortiz, 24, when the victim's house with two friends. Police said Ortiz was upset over a personnel matter. Ortiz allegedly entered the home and assaulted the victim, police said.

In cooperation with military officials, Ortiz later surrendered himself to law enforcement.

Ortiz is being held at the Christian County Jail.

