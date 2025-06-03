Columbia Police investigating officer involved shooting that took place just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Columbia Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that took place just after 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of Nashville Highway.

According to police, officers found a man in the road armed with a handgun. While officers made efforts to drop his firearm, they said the man refused and continued to walk down the road in and out of the traffic lane and median.

As he approached a more populated area, he was shot by a Columbia Police Officer.

The individual was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he was taken into surgery for his injuries. At this time the condition and identity of the individual is unknown.

No officers were injured in this incident.

