Active law enforcement emergency on north side of Fall Creek Falls State Park

Matt Rourke/AP
A Philadelphia police car with flashing lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
SPENCER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Law enforcement are requesting that people avoid the north side Fall Creek Falls State Park on this Wednesday as there is an active law enforcement emergency.

According to officials, there is heavy law enforcement present on Park Road and no one except emergency personnel will be able to enter the area.

We have since learned this was a domestic hostage situation that has since been resolved.

According to the Van Buren district attorney, a woman was with a man at a home just outside of the park and was beaten by the man. She managed to get away and run into the park.

Hostage negotiators had to be called out for the man who remained inside the home. After negotiations he turned himself in.

