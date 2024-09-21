Active scene in East Nashville after possible shooting near Parkway Terrace Apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There is currently a large police presence in East Nashville near Main and 7th Street, where police say a shooting took place.

It happened at 5:52 a.m. Saturday monring, and is still an active situation. Police say there is one person holed up at the location, and do not yet have word on how many people were shot or the condition they are in.

We currently have a reporter investigating the scene, and will update you as soon as we have more information about the incident. Several streets are blocked off at the moment, and it is a breaking news situation.