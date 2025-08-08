Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Active shooter reported on Emory University’s Atlanta campus

Posted
and last updated

Emory University issued an alert Friday about an active shooter on its Atlanta campus.

According to the school’s website, the situation was unfolding near the CVS at Emory Point, and students and staff were instructed to shelter in place.

The university urged people to “Run. Hide. Fight.” and stay away from the area.

Atlanta police are on the scene. No additional details have been released.

This is a developing situation and updates will be provided as they become available.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at holly.lehren@newschannel5.com.

Songwriters collaborate with adults with disabilities, writing beautiful new songs

Music City is built on the talents of songwriters - and I can guarantee you've never seen a better collaboration than this! You'll be cheering and crying... and glad you took time to watch this story. Enjoy! 

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking