Active shooter reported on Emory University’s Atlanta campus

Emory University issued an alert Friday about an active shooter on its Atlanta campus.

According to the school’s website, the situation was unfolding near the CVS at Emory Point, and students and staff were instructed to shelter in place.

The university urged people to “Run. Hide. Fight.” and stay away from the area.

Atlanta police are on the scene. No additional details have been released.

This is a developing situation and updates will be provided as they become available.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at holly.lehren@newschannel5.com.