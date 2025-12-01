Activists hold protest at BNA Sunday urging travelers to boycott Avelo Airlines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sunday is one of the busiest travel days of the year.

In addition to many people catching flights home, some immigration rights activists planned protests at many airports across the country.

A group in Nashville Sunday at BNA held signs and voiced chants to get attention from travelers and people coming to pick up their loved ones.

“There are over 20 cities in the United States participating in a national protest this weekend of the airline Avelo,” said Mike Lacy, an organizer with the Nashville Boycott Avelo Movement.

Along with the Stop Avelo Coalition, Lacy is urging people to boycott the airline.

He claims Avelo has a contract with ICE to help operate deportation flights.

"We're not asking you to give money. We're asking you to not give money," Lacy said.

According to CBS News reporting from April of 2025, Avelo signed a contract with the Department of Homeland Security to handle deportation flights for U.S. Immigration Control and Enforcement.

However, when I reached out to the company for comment about this story, they said that was not the case.

In statements from Avelo, communications manager Courtney Goff reiterated to me twice that Avelo does not have a contract with the Department of Homeland Security or ICE.

“Avelo does not have a contract with DHS/ICE and we have no idea how this false statement keeps getting publicized without any fact-checking,” Goff said.

I asked Goff if Avelo had operated flights for the Department of Homeland Security or ICE in the past and received the following response.

"We fly charters for all branches of the government as we have under multiple administrations, Biden and Trump. We do not have any contracts with DHS or ICE,” Goff said.

As for a statement on this particular protest at BNA, Goff sent the following statement.

“We recognize the right of individuals to peacefully assemble. Avelo's main priority continues to be maintaining the safety and timeliness of our operation that over 8.3 million customers across the country continue to enjoy,” Goff said.

I reached out to the Department of Homeland Security to get more clarity on this issue. I will add their response to this web article when I hear back.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.

