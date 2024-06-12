Activists list demands after Metro police whistleblower report alleges misconduct

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Community Oversight Now is now asking Nashville leaders to do more after allegations of misconduct and harassment in the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Recently, MNPD former Lt. Garet Davidson wrote a 61-page complaint with bombshell claims. They include an allegation that two top department leaders quietly worked with state lawmakers to pass a law to eliminate the Community Oversight Board. The COB used to have the power to investigate police misconduct until the new law.

An independent attorney, Edward Stanton III, has been brought in to investigate the claims.

The Nashville Community Review Board is now in place of the former oversight arm. Community Oversight Now campaigned for the Nashville Community Oversight Board. A referendum established the board with 134,371 votes.

Garet served for two years in Metro's Internal Affairs Division — which they've named the Office of Professional Accountability. Overall, he served in the department for more than a decade before his resignation earlier this year.

From that, activists with Community Oversight Now have made these seven demands of the Nashville mayor's office and Metro Council:

