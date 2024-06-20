AdamsPlace Assisted Living celebrates start of summer with water tubing

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Did you say...water tubing?

Yes! Don't worry — it was completely safe and the fire department was on hand to help residents in and out of the tubes.

"It's about 100 degrees, it feels like," said Mary Edith McFarlin. "I was born and raised here in Murfreesboro."

It's the third year AdamsPlace Assisted Living has brought out its Ride And Slide for residents and families. It's almost exactly what you might think.

What's the best way to see this in action? Watch in the player above.

Chelsea Fancher had the good idea to bring this to AdamsPlace.

"They say they feel like a kid again," she said when asked what the residents had to say about this.

"We have firemen come out, they hose down our giant slide, and they actually get our residents onto the giant floats and pull them on down," she said.

"Oh it's fun!" said McFarlin. "It's exhilarating! Last year they had it kinda on a hill and we moved a little faster!"

I think that's her way of suggesting they move the tarp next year and make it go even faster.

"They love going down that slide. They actually love – side story, They love having the firemen come out. They like to joke that they need some CPR."

If you're still reading this but haven't clicked to watch the video above, I suggest you watch. You're sure to have a smile and a chuckle or two.