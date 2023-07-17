Adding SROs to every Nashville school isn't easy without the staffing, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the new school year approaches, parents are expressing concerns about the safety of their children.

However, plans to station a school resource officer in every Metro Nashville Public School are facing funding obstacles.

Aretha Randle, a parent with a high school student in a Metro Nashville Public school, believes that having an SRO present is essential in today's day and age.

"It is very important. Yeah, I really think that we would feel safer, these kids and parents and the staff."

The memory of the tragic shooting at The Covenant School in March still weighs heavily on the minds of many as students prepare to return to school. In response to this devastating incident, state lawmakers approved $140 million for local law enforcement to deploy SROs in every public school across Tennessee. Some parents fully support this decision.

The funding allows school districts to apply for up to $75,000 per year to cover the salary and benefits of a full-time SRO.

In the case of MNPS, this amounts to $5.2 million made available to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

However, the MNPD has requested at least $3.375 million to support SROs in the 45 public middle and high schools in Nashville that already have full-time SRO positions for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

"We have 530 square miles in Davidson County, and with the level of our staff, we can't pull 70 officers away from the streets of Nashville," Chief John Drake said.

Gov. Bill Lee has expressed his desire to have an SRO in every school and voiced his disappointment when he learned that MNPD would not be applying for the full grant. He told reporters on Friday it was a disservice.

Chief Drake, during a press conference, explained that while the department does not currently have the manpower to station officers in elementary schools, it is a future goal.

"If we accepted [the funding] right now, we would have to have those positions filled by June 30, 2024. Otherwise, we have to give it back, and we can't accept funding if we don't have those positions."

He reassured the public that the department remains committed to ensuring school safety.

Parents like Randle express hope that more SROs will be added to schools.

"I definitely believe it can impact the schools because the more that they have, the more comfortable I will be, the safer the children will be. So hopefully they can get some programs started where they can get more staff."

In the interim, Chief Drake assured the community that elementary schools would not be left unguarded. Volunteer officers will work overtime, joining officers from precincts, investigative units, and those willing to work extra hours to ensure schools remain safe. Additionally, the department's rapid response team will be on standby.

In a statement, a spokesperson from MNPS emphasized the commitment to enhance safety and security measures. The spokesperson mentioned plans for police presence at all MNPS schools through the SRO program or community police officers, aiming to provide visibility and protection against potential attacks.

The statement also acknowledged the MNPD's proposal to increase the number of SROs and expressed a willingness to collaborate on developing an effective elementary SRO model as the number of officers on the force expands, without compromising community policing needs.