Additional performers announced for 58th annual CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Country Music Association has announced additional performers for the 58th annual CMA Awards!

Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Noah Kahan, Megan Moroney, Kacey Musgraves and Bailey Zimmerman will all take the stage at this years show, hosted by Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson.

The event airs live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 20.

Tickets to the event are still on sale here.

