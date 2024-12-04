Adopt a Cookeville cop for Christmas

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many in our community participated in "Adopt a Dispatcher" in April and have asked about Adopting a Cop for the holiday season. Here is your opportunity!

What: Adopt a Cookeville Police Department Officer or K9 for the holiday season and show your support and appreciation.

When: December 4, 2024 – December 19, 2024

How: Send an email to hmarshall@cookeville-tn.gov to receive your officer’s name (made by random draw or by request).

Participants: YOU 🫵, families, students, church groups, civic groups, sports teams, businesses, etc. Please share this post to spread the word to those who may be interested!

Comment on this post “I’m in” and send an email to hmarshall@cookeville-tn.gov. We will reply to your comment when we’ve received your email and have assigned you an officer! We will provide greater detail through email of how and when to drop off any items you wish to give to your officer.

