Adopting a pet this holiday season? Shelters say: adopt responsibly

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's that time of year: animal adoptions are up during the holidays. Whether for companionship, exercise, or just enjoyment, many will be giving the gift of a pet this year.

"The kittens and the puppies are usually the first to go," said Animal Care Supervisor Dannielle Carter of Metro Animal Care and Control.

That's why those at MACC want you to adopt responsibly.

"So, it's not just for the one person in the home; it's for the entire household," said Carter. "Does everyone want this new pet? Does everyone want to help take care of this dog and take it on its walks and clean that stinky litterbox?"

Pets are not only a time commitment, but also a financial commitment.

"It is very expensive to own a pet," said Carter.

Even the pet industry is being hit by inflation, known as 'petflation.' Pet food prices rose 15% in October, compared to the same time last year — while supplies rose 9.5%.

"I've seen a lot of animals that are getting surrendered just because the family could no longer care for that animal," Carter said.

And despite good intentions, you may want to think twice before gifting an animal to someone else.

"Honestly, we try to deter from that," said Carter. "We want to make sure the person who is going to be the owner of the animal actually meets that animal."

Often when the holidays are over, the responsibility can be too much, which leads the shelters to fill up yet again.

"That is typically around the time when we see the returns," said Carter.

So, as shelters see a rise in adoptions this season, they hope it doesn't mean a rise in returns next season.

"What's sad is to see an animal be bounced so many times," said Carter. "So, really talk with your family; talk with everyone in your household to make sure that you're ready to bring in this new animal because it's forever."