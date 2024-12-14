Adult and child hit by vehicle while using a crosswalk in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Spring Hill Police Department says an adult and a child were hit by a vehicle while in the crosswalk on Commonwealth Drive Friday evening.

According to a Facebook post by Spring Hill police, the incident happened around 6 p.m. and resulted in a temporary road closure of Commonwealth Drive between Clavie Crew Lane and Farmville Circle.

The entrances to Longview Elementary School and the Longview Recreation Center are both located between Clavie Crew Lane and Farmville Circle.

Information about the condition of the victims has not yet been provided, though police shared in a post that both victims have been "transported to hospitals."

Law enforcement is asking for drivers to find an alternate route while they investigate.

