Watch Now
News

Actions

Adult and child hit by vehicle while using a crosswalk in Spring Hill

Ambulance
KSTU
Ambulance
Posted
and last updated

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Spring Hill Police Department says an adult and a child were hit by a vehicle while in the crosswalk on Commonwealth Drive Friday evening.

According to a Facebook post by Spring Hill police, the incident happened around 6 p.m. and resulted in a temporary road closure of Commonwealth Drive between Clavie Crew Lane and Farmville Circle.

The entrances to Longview Elementary School and the Longview Recreation Center are both located between Clavie Crew Lane and Farmville Circle.

Information about the condition of the victims has not yet been provided, though police shared in a post that both victims have been "transported to hospitals."

Law enforcement is asking for drivers to find an alternate route while they investigate.

Newschannel5 will update this article as more information becomes available.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com

Christmas for all! How one nonprofit is giving gifts to TN foster kids

Fostering Hope provides Christmas for kids in foster care. I'm delighted to see Fostering Hope expand this year to expand their reach to now include kids in Foster care in metro AND foster kids in East TN hard hit by Helene.

-Bree Smith

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Nashville Preds to simulcast on NewsChannel 5