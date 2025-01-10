Advice in Williamson County: Stay off the roads and enjoy the snow from home

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — In Williamson County, emergency managers said they did see some cars run off the road Friday because of slick conditions.

Inches of snow fell across the area, but county leaders said they were prepared to handle it.

With days worth of forecasting, they believed families heeded the warning to stay home and off the roads.

Families I spoke to said they wanted to stay out of danger and stay close to home to enjoy the snow.

They chose the sledding hill that was right outside the front door.

“It’s been lots of fun sledding in our makeshift sled here,” said Jamie Stanford.

The Stanford family chose to stay out of the emergency room and closer to snowmen construction and hot chocolate breaks.

“That’s easier, definitely safer. And then if the kids don’t like it, then we can run back inside,” said Stanford.

As the snow started falling in the morning, Williamson County emergency management were thankful residents heeded the warning to stay home.

“Staying home, enjoying the view maybe you know playing in the snow in the neighborhood that’s what we would recommend,” said Jill Burgin, spokesperson for the Williamson County Emergency Management.

Other drivers who chose to venture out found the occasional slick spot.

Burgin said they heard reports of single-vehicle wrecks near Fairview Boulevard and Highway 96, as well as trouble on Interstate 65 near Spring Hill.

She said those cars slid into grassy medians and off the road.

The agency is worried those issues will continue tonight and into tomorrow morning with the dropping temperatures. Franklin Police Department officers reported before 4 p.m. that they were responding to multiple accidents.

“Usually excessive speed is involved. If you’re driving a little too fast you can hit a patch that’s I see her and just spin out,” said Burgin.

Residents we spoke to said they were glad to stay home and watch the snow fall out their front doors.

The warning though is as the snow stops falling and the temps start dropping it will create even more slick spots.

“We’ll freeze over if we get any kind of freezing rain. In the meantime, that could glaze over the top to make it even slipperier. So we could have more icy conditions tomorrow. I think the bigger issue will be cabin fever,” said Burgin.

The advice is consistent: staying close to home will keep you safe.

