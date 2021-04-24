Watch
News

Actions

Advocates sue to stop Tennessee Medicaid block grant program

items.[0].image.alt
FILE
Gavel
Gavel 900 506.jpg
Posted at 9:28 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 22:28:44-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A group of Tennessee Medicaid recipients has filed a lawsuit seeking to halt a plan that would make contentious changes to the state’s program designed to provide medical coverage to the poor.

According to the federal lawsuit filed this week in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the Tennessee Justice Center claims the federal government under then-President Donald Trump exceeded its authority in approving the proposal.

The complaint also argues Trump’s administration failed to provide enough time for the public to provide their feedback on the plan.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast