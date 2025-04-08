Advocating for crime victims has never been more important - or easier - than it is right now

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We never expect to be the victim of a crime, but if you are, we want you to know there are services available that can help you get your life back on track.

The Family Safety Center in Nashville connects crime victims with vital services and advocacy. Several agencies are housed at the center, including shelter and housing assistance, support groups, and counseling.

The FSC can also refer victims to partner agencies for help. Kim Page, divisional manager of the Family Intervention Program, says they're committed to helping victims in whatever way they need.

"We've had many victims of crime come in. It arrays from victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, robberies, and families who've lost someone to homicide."

The Family Intervention Program works hand-in-hand with the Metro Nashville Police Department. Karina Fernandez, Police Crisis Counseling Supervisor, says the program offers counseling from licensed therapists, a variety of support groups, and even advocates who can help a crime victim navigate the criminal justice system.

"The support groups that we facilitate are really important because obviously after a traumatic event, coming together is really important to be able to process and talk about what has happened. It's really valuable."

Services are always free and available in several languages.

