AEMTC, NAS reach new labor agreement after 2-week strike

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Members of the Air Engineering Metal Trades Council (AEMTC) have reached a new labor agreement with National Aerospace Solutions, LLC (NAS) for work at the Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC).

Earlier this month, hundreds of workers went on strike at the Arnold Air Force Base in Tullahoma, claiming unfair labor practices by NAS. On Friday, NAS confirmed that the AEMTC membership had voted to ratify a new 3-year collective bargaining agreement.

“The negotiations teams worked closely together to come to a fair and reasonable agreement that recognizes the valuable contributions our union employees make to the Air Force mission,” said NAS General Manager Richard Tighe, Ph.D. “This new agreement will ensure the important work at AEDC will continue in the same outstanding manner as it has for decades.”

The strike began on July 2 after the former collective bargaining agreement expired at 11 p.m. on June 30.

AEMTC employs nearly 700 workers; however, not all went on strike.