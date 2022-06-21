TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WTVF) — According to the affidavit for the arrest of Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett on Friday, a court date for his DUI charge has been set for July 14 at 9 a.m.

Hargett's affidavit was filled out by Coffee County's Officer Tyler Jones. Jones first noticed Hargett's car leaving Bar 315 in Tullahoma, and he continued to watch the car drive on lane markings for 3 separate streets before pulling Hargett over.

When Jones spoke to Hargett, he noticed the smell of alcohol and noted that Hargett had "glossy" eyes. Hargett was also reportedly responding with "yes sir" at inappropriate times, including times when he was not yet asked a question.

After Hargett performed poorly on field sobriety tests, his passenger stated that the two had been drinking four hours earlier.

Hargett consented to have a blood sample taken at the scene. Results are pending.

The car involved in the arrest was a state vehicle.

The Secretary of State's office issued the following statement regarding Hargett's car:

"As the Tennessee Secretary of State, Secretary Hargett is assigned a state vehicle, for which personal use is allowed. Secretary Hargett pays taxes on the use of this vehicle. Based on the outcome of legal proceedings, the Department will take appropriate steps to comply with state policy.”

