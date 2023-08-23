Watch Now
Affordable Connectivity Program offering Nashville residents help with their internet bill

The average monthly cost of internet for households across the country is $75, according to Consumer Reports.
Posted at 5:23 PM, Aug 23, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At the Nashville Public Library books are just the beginning of what you'll find.

Public Information Officer for the library, Ed Brown, said, "We are about equal access, right? And that's not just limited to books and reading."

In the downtown library's media room, computers are often occupied. "We'll always be here if needed, but if the day came where nobody needed the computers because everyone has equal and affordable access to internet - that'd be a happy day for us," Brown said. That day may come soon for some Nashvillians.

A new program called the Affordable Connectivity Program, funded by the FCC is helping residents with their internet bills.

"So we thought well we're a central hub for Nashville, we're already a place that prioritizes equal access," Brown said. "This makes perfect sense for us."

The library is partnering with the FCC by helping applicants sign up.

"The stats reveal that there's about 80,000 households in Nashville Davidson County that cannot afford access, do not have in-home quality internet," Brown said.

Qualified applicants will receive up to $30 off their monthly internet bill and a one-time $100 credit for new laptops, tablets, or desktop computers.

"I heard about the Affordable Connectivity Program; I'm signing up to see if I qualify," said Nashville resident Theodore Jones Jr.

He was among those looking to save some money.

"Well with the phone service and everything $130 a month," Jones said.

He said any little bit of savings helps. "It's just helpful to me, and I think anyone that gets into it - I don't care what they get, a little bit, you know if they use it wisely it'd probably be very beneficial."

Applicants can get help signing up at any Nashville Public Library location. For more information on qualifications and how to sign up, click here.

