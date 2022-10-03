Affordable flu shots, immunizations offered Saturday on 'Walmart Wellness Day'

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (WTVF) — Walmart is offering a variety of immunizations for an affordable price this Saturday for "Walmart Wellness Day."

The event takes place October 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at more than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies across the U.S.

Customers can receive immunizations for flu, pneumonia, shingles, HPV and more. Free COVID-19 boosters will also be available through the pharmacy.

Walmart Wellness Day aims to benefit children and community members by boosting immune systems before peak flu season, when germs and sickness are most likely to spread.

Customers will be able to talk with pharmacists about wellness resources, and select Walmart locations will have demonstrations, giveaways and provide opportunities to sample healthcare products.

Walmart Wellness Day has been hosted by in-store pharmacies since 2014, and more than 5 million customers have received health screenings during these events.

As we move into the fall and winter seasons, we want to do our part in helping families remain protected through immunizations. Wellness Day is such an impactful event because it allows customers an opportunity to check in on health priorities, meet our incredible pharmacists and engage in conversations around wellness. Along with our pharmacies, we also deliver care through Walmart Health Virtual Care and Walmart Health Centers, which highlights our commitment to improving access to quality, affordable healthcare.



Walmart Senior Vice President of Pharmacy Kevin Host