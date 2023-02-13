Affordable housing wait lists opening up for two Nashville properties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Affordable housing waiting lists are set to open up for two family properties in Nashville.

The wait lists are on a first-come, first-served basis and will be for Sudekum Apartments and Vine Hill Apartments. Anyone who is currently on the waiting lists for these apartments will need to reapply.

If you're interested, applications can be submitted at any time of day during the open application period, but will only be accepted online.

Each property has its own waiting list:

Sudekum Apartments:

Located at 101 University Court in South Nashville and features two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom apartments.

The waiting list opens at noon on February 14 and stays open til 3 p.m. on February 16.

In need of assistance? Call the management office at 615-252-3660 (choose option 3 when prompted) between noon and 3 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2023.

Vine Hill Apartments:



Located at 601 Benton Ave. in South Nashville and features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

Waitlist opens at noon on February 15 until 3 p.m. on February 17.

In need of assistance? Call the management office at 615-383-5205 (choose option 3 when prompted) between noon and 3 p.m. Feb. 15, 2023.

You can view a sample application here. Applications will open up at this link.