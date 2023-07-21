Watch Now
Affordable housing waitlist for Cayce Place opens on July 26 at noon

nashville skyline
Posted at 9:13 AM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 10:13:21-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — MDHA is opening up another affordable housing waitlist, this one being for Cayce Place in East Nashville.

The waiting list opens on July 26 at noon and is open through July 28 at 3 p.m.

It's on a first-come, first-served basis and anyone who is currently on a waitlist for Cayce Place will need to reapply. This complex has one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom apartments.

Applications will be accepted online only and can be submitted 24 hours a day. A sample application can be found here and the online application will be available here.

