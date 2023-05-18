Watch Now
Affordable housing waitlist opening on May 23 for Parkway Terrace apartments

Posted at 12:30 PM, May 18, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency is opening up another affordable housing waitlist for a home in the metro area!

The waitlist for Parkway Terrace is on a first-come, first-serve basis and starts at noon on May 23 and closes at 3 p.m. on May 25.

Anyone currently on the waiting list for Parkway Terrace will need to reapply.

This complex features one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom apartments and is located at 196 N. Seventh St.

Applications will be accepted online only and can be submitted 24 hours a day during the open application period.

