After 100 plus acre brush fire, Williamson County Fire Rescue urges 'heed the burn ban'

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Sunday evening around 5:00 p.m., the Williamson County Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a 10 acre brush fire where due to weather conditions, the fire spread quickly. It was put out, but it rekindled the next morning.

The fire originally happened off of Zebe lane in Fairview, and according to officials the terrain was very steep and treacherous which made it more difficult to extinguish. Crews walked the area and worked the fire with hand tools.

35 crew members from Williamson County Fire/Rescue, Fairview Fire and Williamson County Emergency Management Agency worked the fire until 9:00 p.m., and a drone from Williamson County EMA was utilized to survey the area and check for fire spread.

At 5:10 a.m. the crews were called out again for a fire rekindling. Fire/Rescue said this happens often because large trees and underbrush can hold heat and rekindle with the wind. It did not get fully extinguished until after 10:30 a.m. Monday.

crews are still on scene of the 100+ acre brush fire in Fairview to ensure that all fire is out. Williamson County Fire/Rescue, Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, and Fairview Fire worked tirelessly over the past 16 hours to contain this fire. Burn bans are still in place at this time! — Williamson County Fire/Rescue November 20, 2023

The fire is now fully extinguished, but Williamson County is still under a burn ban to avoid these instances. The chiefs office believes the original fire was caused by some hunters who started a warming fire.

"We would like to remind everyone that despite the rain we have received, Williamson County is still under a burn ban," the release from Williamson County Fire/Rescue said. "Thankfully the fire is out. We are still urging folks to heed the burn ban. No charcoal grills, fire pits, or open air burning is allowed at this time."